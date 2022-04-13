The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $17.45 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 21.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $4,271,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

