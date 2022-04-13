Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Short Interest Update

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PMGMW opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.14.

