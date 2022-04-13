Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

