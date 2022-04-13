Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84).

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 460,699 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after buying an additional 705,576 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

