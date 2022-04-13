FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,493,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.