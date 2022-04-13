Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Cut by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.48.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.14 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average is $231.72. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

