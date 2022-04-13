Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,236,000 after acquiring an additional 73,327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,506,000 after acquiring an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

