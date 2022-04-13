Brokers Issue Forecasts for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after buying an additional 1,258,058 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after acquiring an additional 755,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

