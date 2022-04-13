Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a report released on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

CNTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Connect Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

