Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $33.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mannatech during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech (Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

