Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) & Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Critical Review

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $922.10 million 2.81 $199.95 million $5.71 13.00

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology 21.68% 30.69% 22.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Designs and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $103.43, indicating a potential upside of 39.30%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It markets its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon Systems brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

