Comparing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and North Mountain Merger (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nerdy has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North Mountain Merger has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of North Mountain Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nerdy and North Mountain Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 7 0 2.88 North Mountain Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 111.23%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than North Mountain Merger.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and North Mountain Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 4.86 -$27.33 million ($0.12) -36.00 North Mountain Merger N/A N/A $4.99 million N/A N/A

North Mountain Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and North Mountain Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.00% -117.54% -3.53% North Mountain Merger N/A -118.65% 3.75%

Summary

North Mountain Merger beats Nerdy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. North Mountain Merger Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

