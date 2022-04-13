StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 71.27%.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.