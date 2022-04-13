Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.