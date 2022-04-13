Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

