mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of MECVF opened at $2.32 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

