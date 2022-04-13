RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on RTL Group from €57.50 ($62.50) to €54.00 ($58.70) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised RTL Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. RTL Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

