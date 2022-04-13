JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 205

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.13.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

