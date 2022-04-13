Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:TCYSF opened at $23.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. Tecsys has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

