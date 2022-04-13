Brokers Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

FND opened at $82.18 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $79.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,916 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.