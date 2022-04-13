The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

