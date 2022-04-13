Truist Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

NYSE:STZ opened at $248.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day moving average is $229.53. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,382.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,685,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

