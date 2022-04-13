FY2022 EPS Estimates for EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of EnQuest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ENQUF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

