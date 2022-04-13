Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.10. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.81.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

