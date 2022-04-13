Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ STRO opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $351.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.97.
Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
