Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.23. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total transaction of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,500,774 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

