Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

