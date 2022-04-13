Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.02. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

