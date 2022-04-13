Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a market cap of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)
