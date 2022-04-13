Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,909,017 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.

Amur Minerals Company Profile

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

