Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.00

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.72 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,909,017 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.
Amur Minerals Company Profile (LON:AMC)
Recommended Stories
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.