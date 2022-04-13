Short Interest in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU) Declines By 91.7%

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RNERU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,373,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Mount Rainier Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $15,255,000.

NASDAQ:RNERU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Mount Rainier Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

