Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Decreases By 77.8%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PXSAP stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

