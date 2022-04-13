Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $188.00 Price Target

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) received a $188.00 price target from Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 402,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

