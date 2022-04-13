Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TBNK opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $83,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

