Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.59 on Monday. Leju has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.

Get Leju alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.