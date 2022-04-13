Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $24.12 on Monday. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,656,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,413,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sterling Check (Get Rating)
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
