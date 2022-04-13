Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.