Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of GNCA opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
