EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.45.

EPAM opened at $298.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

