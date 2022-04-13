Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 86,291,990 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.59.

Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

