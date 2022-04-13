Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.54

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.54 and traded as low as $14.37. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 87,136 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Spector bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $141,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Joseph Shaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 116,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,757,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

