Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.45 and traded as low as C$15.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 841,220 shares trading hands.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.45.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

