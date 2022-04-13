Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.19

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$4.95. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 5,966 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$75.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

