Obtala (LON:OBT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.
About Obtala (LON:OBT)
Further Reading
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.