Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.36 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $82,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

