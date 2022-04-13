Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

VC stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 51,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Visteon by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

