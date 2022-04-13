StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 million, a PE ratio of -1,621.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $31,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

