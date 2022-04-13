Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.96.

Xometry stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $140,463.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,852 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

