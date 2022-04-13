Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

