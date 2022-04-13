Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares in the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

