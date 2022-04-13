SThree plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (OTCMKTS:STREF)

SThree plc (OTCMKTS:STREF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SThree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SThree’s FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SThree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS STREF opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44. SThree has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

